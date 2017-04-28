What's News: April 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 promoted to full ministers

Junior ministers Josephine Teo and Desmond Lee will be promoted to full ministers from May 1 in the latest round of Cabinet changes, as part of Singapore's process of leadership renewal. Four ministers of state will also be promoted to senior ministers of state: Dr Lam Pin Min, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Dr Koh Poh Koon and Mr Chee Hong Tat.

More career help for PMETs

Eight new professional conversion programmes were launched yesterday to help workers switch to entry and mid-level jobs in the precision engineering industry. As part of a separate career programme, 75 manufacturing industry veterans have been tapped to provide advice to job seekers at job fairs or events.

WORLD

US to widen N. Korea sanctions

The United States is set to widen and tighten economic sanctions to pressure North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programme and return to dialogue, top officials have said in Washington. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea today.

PAS targets 40 seats

Malaysia's Islamist party yesterday put forth its ambitious goal of winning 40 parliamentary constituencies, with key victories in five states, as it gears up for the next nationwide polls. If it wins big, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) said it could introduce tougher Islamic punishments in these states.

OPINION

Lessons for US, from China

As a power in relative decline, it is in the US' interest to strengthen the multilateral rules President Donald Trump disdains, writes Professor Kishore Mahbubani. It is time America follows China's lead in defending the global order.

HOME

Study on how kids develop

An $8.5 million study to begin next year will focus on about 5,000 families with children aged six and below to see how factors like early childcare, pre-school attendance, use of technology and family stress can shape child development and family resilience.

HOME

Funan to be mall of the future

The firm behind the new Funan shopping centre wants visitors to experience a mall of the future, when redevelopment is completed in 2019 . Among the new tenants is local theatre company W!ld Rice, which will design, manage and programme a 380-seat theatre.

BUSINESS

RegCo open to rule review

The new independent body set up by the Singapore Exchange to oversee stock market regulations is open to reviewing rules like those on quarterly reporting and the minimum trading price. Chairman Tan Cheng Han said the Singapore Exchange Regulation, or RegCo, will approach its regulatory duties with an open mind to ensure the rules are relevant and balanced.

SPORT

Sharapova back after ban

In the history of the Women's Tennis Association, there has probably never been such focus on a player with no world ranking and points to her name. But, Maria Sharapova returned to the game in Stuttgart after a 15-month doping ban. "What matters is on the court and that's why I'm here," said the five-time Grand Slam winner.



PHOTO: REUTERS



LIFE

Cosby says he is blind

Comedian Bill Cosby, who is set to go on trial on June 5 for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2004, has revealed that he is blind. In an interview, the 79-year-old recounted waking up one day two years ago and telling his wife that he "can't see". Doctors later told him they could not restore his sight.

