Vote for someone who is good for Singapore, says presidential hopeful Farid Khan

SINGAPORE - Presidential hopeful Farid Khan hopes voters will have Singapore's best interests in mind in the event that they go to the polls later this month.

The chief executive of regional marine services company Bourbon Offshore Asia urged Singaporeans to vote for the best person in the presidential election - "someone who is good for the country and will serve the country".

"I would prefer those who vote for me, to vote for who I am, what I stand for," he told reporters on Friday (Sept 1), after performing prayers with congregants at An-Nur Mosque in Woodlands on Hari Raya Haji.

Mr Farid, 62, is one of three candidates who have submitted applications to contest the presidential election, which is the first to be reserved for Malay candidates.

The other two are Second Chance Properties chief executive Salleh Marican, 67, and former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, 63.

Mr Farid said he is very happy that none of the presidential hopefuls have launched personal attacks on each other.

"There's a good system in place. Let the voters decide. Don't go into personal attacks, I don't think that's right...A proper clean and fair election process is already in place, just follow it," he said.

Mr Farid had submitted his applications for a certificate of eligibility and community certificate last Thursday (Aug 24).

He hopes the results will be made known early next week, so his team has more time to prepare for campaigning.

The six-member Presidential Elections Committee has until Sept 12, the eve of Nomination Day, to decide who qualifies to run. New campaign rules have been introduced for the upcoming election to ensure campaigning is dignified, in keeping with the office of the president.

Mr Farid said this is why he has stuck to walkabouts so far and used social media to share more about himself.

Over the next few days, he intends to continue with his walkabouts, pray at mosques around the island, and meet some friends.

As for his Hari Raya plans, Mr Farid said: "I'm going to be a bit indulgent on food, like curry and dalcha (an Indian stew)."

But in a nod to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's call to fight diabetes, he said he would "cut down on my sugar a little bit".

"Normally these days we drink a lot of sweet drinks and I want to remind everybody: reduce sugar," he added. "That's what I'll do today."

Madam Halimah Yacob also visited An-Nur Mosque on Friday morning, which is located in her former Marsiling ward. She then went to Woodlands Stadium to perform Aidil Aidha prayers.

Mr Salleh attended prayers at Kampung Siglap Mosque in Marine Parade, and said he will spend the day with family and friends.