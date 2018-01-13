University students question panel on work and education at St Gallen Symposium

SINGAPORE - What happens to low-skilled workers, especially those at the lowest rung of earners, amid Singapore's push for automation, robotics and artificial intelligence?

And what does this change mean for students when the courses or skills they learn today may become irrelevant tomorrow? "Do I still need to study?" asked one student.

These and other questions, including on the role of government, schools and corporations in dealing with technological disruption, popped up at the St Gallen Symposium 2018 Singapore Forum at the National University of Singapore's University Town on Saturday (Jan 13).

Centred around the theme "Beyond the end of work", this wasthe third time the St Gallen Symposium forum was held in Singapore. Past symposiums included speakers like Deputy Prime Ministers Mr Teo Chee Hean and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Audience members on Saturday posed hard questions on work and education in a discussion with a panel - consisting of West Coast GRC MP Patrick Tay, IBM Asia Pacific vice president Janet Ang, and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group Warren Fernandez - which concluded that technology will bring about opportunities for new types of work, provided that individuals seek "nimbleness" and "agility" in picking up new skills, and for bosses to be "compassionate" to their workers.

Moderated by Mr Viswa Sadasivan, chief executive officer of communications consultancy Strategic Moves, the panel deep-dived into the future state of work and employment, in light of trends in mechanisation, robotics, artificial intelligence and automation today.

Much of the discussion also looked at how the education system should respond to this change.

The Switzerland-based symposium was established in 1970 by the International Students' Committee, and holds yearly global talks and panel discussions involving policymakers, business leaders and academia.

"The end of work has already arrived, and the end of education as we know it may be starting," said Senior Minister of State for Education, Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, who was the keynote speaker at the event.

Describing ongoing efforts to boost applied learning programmes in schools and adult learning pathways in institutes of higher learning, Dr Puthucheary said the Government is preparing the workforce to be adaptive not only in today's industry transformation, but future ones as well.

Said Dr Puthucheary: "The thread that runs through all of this is that we do not want technology to be a separate applied learning subject or initiative... It is the process of learning about technology that we are trying to make possible, even as the programming language students pick up now can become obsolete later."

Ms Ang, who is also chairman of NUS' institute of system science, said there will be problems if all bosses only want "to take care of those of the highest ranks".

Said Ms Ang: "Income disparity is man-made. We should ask if the system is designed to be compassionate or not. But (for individuals), is this something we are waiting for someone else, like the government, to solve for us? Or is it something we can change by learning (new skills)?"

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times, said during a recent retrenchment exercise by his company, people who were let go were concerned about how their bills will be paid and how their time will be spent.

"Many asked what they are going to do to give them meaning in life? That is the question we should ask ourselves. What comes after work?

Referring to how technology has reshaped industries, including in the media, Mr Fernandez said people are still uncertain about what jobs are available in the new economy.

"The most valuable education that you can have today is the broadest one, to allow your minds to be nimble," he said in response to a question about education.

Mr Tay, who chairs the government parliamentary committee for manpower and is the National Trades Union Congress' assistant secretary-general, said he is worried that the shared economy and the "Uber-isation" of workers today can create a new wave of low-wage earners.

Citing an example of how his recent online purchase of virtual reality (VR) goggles for Christmas presents were delivered by Ninja Van, Mr Tay said the nature of work has changed drastically for those in the retail, manufacturing and logistic sectors.

The Ninja Van driver possibly earns a slim margin of around $10 per trip, he added.

On the other hand, VR technology means new opportunities elsewhere. Bus drivers can be trained through VR today, while risky jobs on oil platforms can be performed remotely through goggles, said Mr Tay.

"There is a new order to how we execute jobs and training," said Mr Tay. "(While the) workforce is shrinking quite rapidly, we are spending resources to not only create new jobs, but quality jobs."