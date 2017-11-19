Unionists and PAP activists can build on 'symbiotic relationship': Union leader David Tay

SINGAPORE - Unionists and People's Action Party (PAP) activists must work more closely together to serve Singaporeans, said a union leader on Sunday (Nov 19).

This includes greater involvement in each other's strategies and leadership training, said Mr David Tay of the Creative Media and Publishing Union at the annual PAP convention.

He pointed to the long-standing social compact between the two organisations.

This compact began in 1969 at the National Trades Union Congress Modernisation Seminar, when NTUC pledged to move beyond wage bargaining to become PAP's "symbiotic partner in nation-building", he said.

Instead of taking a confrontational approach, NTUC collaborates with the PAP-led Government, he noted.

It gathers feedback for effective and responsive governance, and mobilises support, including in times when tough decisions need to be made, he said.

In turn, the Government supports the NTUC's right to organise working people and support social enterprises which provide affordable goods and services.

It has also enacted pro-worker laws and training support, he said.

Mr Tay cited a speech by the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew at an NTUC seminar in 1989 where the founding Prime Minister said: "Because a single leadership straddles both the PAP sand NTUC, Singapore's economy has blossomed".

In a separate speech, party chairman Khaw Boon Wan called the NTUC "strategic partners...who help us formulate sound policies, mobilise Singaporeans behind good policies, and build a modern Singapore that we are all proud to live in."

Mr Tay highlighted how NTUC has evolved from focusing purely on industrial relations and salary negotiations.

It now helps workers upgrade their skills to cope with economic transformation, and those links who are retrenched to new jobs.

Going forward, NTUC and PAP can participate in each other's work plan seminars, he said at the event at Big Box in Jurong.

"Coming together to strategise on joint projects may allow us to better understand the concerns and aspirations of all Singaporeans," he added.

He suggested an induction programme to help unionists and PAP activists understand each other's organisations better, as well as joint dialogues such as a PAP-NTUC policy forum, joint learning journeys and exchange programmes.

Unionists could help out at meet-the-people sessions and PAP activists could help out at NTUC events, he added.