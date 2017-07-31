Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on presidential election begins

SINGAPORE - Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against the timing and basis of the upcoming reserved presidential election has begun on Monday (July 31).

His appeal is being heard by a five-judge panel of the apex court, which includes Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

In his legal challenge dismissed by Justice Quentin Loh on July 7, Dr Tan had contested the counting of the five consecutive terms before a reserved election from the term of President Wee Kim Wee.

Mr Wee was in office when the elected presidency took effect in 1991, and there have been four other terms since including that of current President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Dr Tan, 77, had argued this was unconstitutional as Mr Wee was not popularly elected. He contends that the Government should start counting from President Ong Teng Cheong, so the reserved election should start in 2023 at the earliest.

But Justice Loh ruled that Parliament, ultimately, has the right to decide which presidential terms to take into account.

In his judgment, Justice Loh said the Constitution does not specify that only a popularly elected president can be considered for the purposes of determining when an election should be reserved.

He added: "Parliament's choice of the first term is a policy decision which falls outside the remit of the courts."

In a Facebook post last week, Dr Tan highlighted the significance of having a five-judge panel hear the appeal.

"It points to the importance of the constitutional issues for clarification," he said.

CJ Menon had, in 2014, said the expansion of the apex court from three judges to five would allow "difficult or unsettled issues" to be resolved "with the benefit of the collective wisdom and insights of a larger pool of judges".

Dr Tan added in his post that some had asked whether CJ Menon should hear the case, given that he had chaired the Constitutional Commission convened last year to update eligibility criteria for the elected presidency and ensure it reflects Singapore's multiracial society.

The Constitutional Commission had recommended reserving an election for members of a racial group if it had not been represented in the presidency for five continuous terms. This was accepted by the Government and passed by Parliament, which decided this year's election should be reserved for Malay candidates.

Dr Tan said he welcomed the involvement of CJ Menon, adding: "In my view, no other judge knows more about the subject than the CJ.

"It is, therefore, proper and beneficial to Singaporeans that he is available to address questions on the reserved election scheme and its spirit and purpose," he said.

Dr Tan noted that last week, the court wrote to the Attorney-General as well as to his lawyers, led by Senior Counsel Chelva Rajah of Tan Rajah & Cheah, to ask if either party had any objections to CJ Menon sitting at the hearing.

Both sides said there were none, he added.

The other judges presiding over Monday's hearing are Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash, Judge of Appeal Steven Chong, Justice Chua Lee Ming and Justice Kannan Ramesh.