Tan Cheng Bock launches court challenge to the timing of changes to the elected presidency

SINGAPORE - Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock has filed an affidavit in the High Court to question the timing of changes to the elected presidency.

A Supreme Court spokesman said: "The High Court has accepted the filing of an originating summons and supporting affidavit and documents by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on matters relating to Section 22 of the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Act 2017."

In the filing submitted last week, Dr Tan wants the Attorney-General's Chambers to say why the count of five presidential terms needed to trigger a reserved election starts with former president Wee Kim Wee instead of his successor Ong Teng Cheong.

Dr Tan's move comes on the back of a press conference he called in March this year, during which he spoke out on the Government's decision to implement changes to the presidency this year.

He said then that the upcoming presidential election should be open to candidates from all races, instead of a reserved election for candidates from the Malay community.

The changes, which Parliament approved in November, state that if Singapore has not had a president from one of its three main communities over the past five terms, the next election would be reserved for candidates from that community. This ensures the presidency reflects Singapore's multiracial society.

Dr Tan, 77, said that the late Mr Wee was not elected, even though he performed the role of an elected president after changes to the presidency took effect in 1991.

He had also called on the Government to refer its decision to the courts, adding: "I am concerned that the changes were introduced to prevent my candidacy."

In March 2016, Dr Tan had announced that he intended to stand in the coming presidential election.

Dr Tan has engaged law firm Tan Rajah and Cheah, and his legal team will be led by Senior Counsel Chelva Rajah.

In a message that was circulated on WhatsApp, Dr Tan said he has a written submission from top British constitutional lawyer, Lord David Pannick, a Queen's Counsel.

When asked about this, Lord Pannick referred The Straits Times to Dr Tan's lawyers.

Dr Tan has said he will put up more information on the matter on his Facebook.