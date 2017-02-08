Surprise birthday party for PM Lee

Strains of the birthday song filled the Members' Room at Parliament House yesterday as MPs threw Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a surprise party ahead of his 65th birthday on Friday. Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin posted a Facebook Live video of the celebrations on his page. After blowing out the candles on his cake, Mr Lee thanked those who were present and said: "In the spirit of inclusiveness, this is to all those whose birthdays are in February." At this, fingers were pointed at Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who turns 58 tomorrow.



PHOTOS: TAN CHUAN-JIN/FACEBOOK

