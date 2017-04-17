State-assisted funeral for Othman Wok, gun carriage to carry casket through town, heartland areas

SINGAPORE - A State-assisted funeral will be held for the late Mr Othman Wok on Tuesday (April 18), with a gun carriage carrying the State Flag-draped casket through heartland areas.

A private hearse carrying Mr Othman's casket will make its way from his home at 46 Kew Avenue to the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road for the funeral prayer at 12.15pm.

After this, the State Flag will be draped over the casket in the presence of Mr Othman's family.

The draping of the State Flag is the highest State honour that can be given to someone who dies. It is placed over the casket, with the crescent and stars lying over the head and close to the heart.

The Order of Nila Utama (2nd Class) awarded to Mr Othman, who died aged 92, will accompany the casket.

The gun carriage carrying the casket will make its way to the burial site at Pusara Aman at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery at 2pm.

It will go through North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, before entering the Pan Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.

At the burial site, the Coffin Bearer Party, made up of nine officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police Force, will receive the casket.

A Memorial Service for Mr Othman, organised by OnePeople.sg for invited guests, will be held at the Victoria Concert Hall on Wednesday (April 19) at 6.30pm.