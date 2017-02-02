What's News: February 02, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Protecting S'pore's minorities

Singapore must remain committed to protecting its minorities as the world sees a rise in anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant sentiment, and the region grapples with growing polarisation along religious lines, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday at a seminar on religion, conflict and peacebuilding.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fighting allergies in doses

About 20 children with peanut or milk allergies have been treated in the National University Hospital's oral immunotherapy programme, started in 2015. The treatment gives minuscule amounts of the allergen to patients till they can tolerate them.

WORLD

Terror groups recruit women

Indonesian militants loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are recruiting women to mount attacks because they are less likely than men to attract suspicion. A study by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict confirms that the emergence of ISIS has brought about a fundamental change in how extremists view the role of women in their cause.

WORLD

Mattis reaffirms Asian ties

US Defence Secretary James Mattis heads to South Korea and Japan on the first overseas trip by a member of the Trump Cabinet. Officials say the fact that he is first heading to Asia is meant to reaffirm ties with two allies hosting nearly 80,000 US troops and the importance of the region overall.

OPINION

Fighting antibiotic 'disease'

Antibiotics have added an average of 20 years to each person's lifespan, but their misuse and overuse have caused germs to develop resistance to them, which in turn threatens lives. Carolyn Khew discusses efforts to fight this scourge.

HOME

Tech benefits supermarkets

Supermarket chains are turning to technology to tackle the labour crunch and cut waiting times. For instance, the self-checkout system helps Sheng Siong save about 40 per cent in manpower costs, while Cold Storage's system has cut waiting time by 40 per cent.

HOME

Feeling poor boosts appetite

A study of 500 people has found that those who were made to feel poor ate around 20 per cent more calories than other participants. The body mechanisms that regulate appetite may be affected by feelings of being deprived, according to the authors of the study.

BUSINESS

End to condo proxy wars?

Proxy wars at condominium general meetings - where some owners gather hundreds of proxy votes to try to push their own agenda - could become a thing of the past. To tackle the problem, the Building and Construction Authority is proposing to limit the number of proxies that any one person is permitted to hold.

SPORT

Alam Shah an ActiveSG coach

Former national footballer Noh Alam Shah (below) has joined the ActiveSG Football Academy as a coach. But the former Tampines Rovers striker and 2005 S-League Player of the Year has had to answer some tough questions from his five children. He has had to explain that "angry" incidents from replays of his own matches are an example of what not to do in life.

LIFE

Going digital at the museum

Performances are projected on screens in Art Of The Rehearsal, a digital installation in the National Museum of Singapore's new space Gallery10, equipped with advanced projection technology. Located in the space previously occupied by a restaurant, Gallery10 is the first of the museum's galleries to allow food and drink, and is open to the public for free.