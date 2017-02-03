RSIS and 6 religious institutes to promote inter-faith understanding

The S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) yesterday signed agreements with six religious institutions to promote greater understanding of different religions here.

Such efforts to enhance religious harmony and expand the common space in Singapore come amid growing polarisation along religious lines in the region, and rising anti-Islamic sentiments around the world.

The school will work closely with the institutions, through its Studies in Inter-Religious Relations in Plural Societies (SRP) programme, to develop postgraduate courses on religion and conduct research into the religious lives of the diverse communities in Singapore, among other things.

The six institutions are: the Buddhist College of Singapore, the Hindu Centre, Muis Academy, the St Francis Xavier Major Seminary, the Taoist College and Trinity Theological College.

The SRP programme covers modern inter-faith relations and conflict in plural societies. Since the programme's launch in 2014, the school has collaborated with the six institutions on various fronts, such as jointly organising with Muis Academy a workshop for local graduates and students from overseas Islamic universities.

The agreements signed yesterday will formalise these partnerships and pave the way for greater cooperation. On the cards are courses for the Hindu Centre and the Buddhist College of Singapore, aimed at promoting ties between religious leaders of different faiths.

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung witnessed the signing ceremony, held during RSIS' two-day symposium on religion, conflict and peacebuilding. The leaders of the various religious communities were also present.

SRP head of studies Mohammad Alami Musa said: "We can see the divisiveness in other parts of the world and how religion and beliefs are tearing society apart. Here, we work very hard to bring all our people together. We want to interact and exchange our experiences, our knowledge. With this, it will make our social bonds much stronger."



At the signing were Minister Ong (fourth from left), Ambassador Ong Keng Yong (fourth from right) and representatives of (from left) Trinity Theological College, the Taoist College, the St Francis Xavier Major Seminary, Muis Academy, the Hindu Centre and the Buddhist College of Singapore. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI



Reverend Dr Ngoei Foong Nghian, the principal of Trinity Theological College, said looking at the academic perspectives "adds another dimension to our inter-faith dialogue" and "will raise the level of understanding".

The faculty from the college will teach some master's courses at RSIS, which it developed together with the school.

Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh