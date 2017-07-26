PM Lee launches online contest for invites to his National Day Rally - as his guests

SINGAPORE - What smart device or programme has improved your life, and why? How can Singapore become a smart nation? These are the questions posed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Singaporeans keen on attending this year's National Day Rally on Aug 20.

In a post on PM Lee's Facebook page on Wednesday (July 26) morning, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) team said selected responses will receive invites to the rally as the Prime Minister's social media guests.

A quick search by The Straits Times revealed the first item - send us a photo of a smart device or programme which has improved your life, and tell us why - to be the more popular task.

Responses ranged from the commonplace - WhatsApp and Facebook - to more niche examples like the Phonak cordless phone, which transmits calls directly to the hearing aid that comes with it.

But Singaporeans were also not short of ideas to help Singapore better realise its ambition to be a smart nation, including concrete ideas like having a Freedom of Information Act and more general ones such as inculcating a less academic-centred attitude in students.

PM Lee is holding the rally, viewed as the most important political speech of the year, at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio. It will start at 6.45pm.

Here is how you can take part:

1. Like and Follow the Lee Hsien Loong Facebook page.

2. Post (on your own page) your photo with a caption, not more than 100 words. Use the hashtag #InviteMeToNDR, and tag PM Lee's Facebook page in the post - this needs to be public.

3. E-mail the link and a screen capture copy of the post to ndr@pmo.gov.sg. Be sure to include your full name and NRIC.

The deadline for entries is Aug 1, 2017.