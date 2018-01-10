Parliament: Ministers, MPs give examples of deliberate falsehoods in Singapore and beyond

SINGAPORE - When news of a roof collapse at the Build-To-Order housing project Waterway Terraces in Punggol broke in November 2016, Ms Sun Xueling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) was on the phone in seconds.

She called the town council and instructed grassroots leaders to rush to the site to check on the situation, while driving there from another end of town immediately.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force also sent vehicles and officers to the scene.

Ms Sun recounted this in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 10), as she spoke in support of the motion to appoint a select committee to address the issue of deliberate online falsehoods.

It emerged that news about the collapse was false, and was taken down from alternative news site All Singapore Stuff within 30 minutes.

But "many things happened" in that period, Ms Sun said, adding: "False news has caused a wastage of public resources which could have been used in other areas where they are needed more."

Other MPs and ministers also raised cases, both local and foreign, during the session.

In his speech to move the motion, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam spoke about how false information can undermine social harmony by exploiting racial and religious fault lines, citing the spread online last June of a bogus message that cat and dog meat was mixed into satay marinade sold in a Geylang bazaar.

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim dug into the past to show that attempts at exerting foreign influence in Singapore are not new.

"This has happened to us even before the advent of the Internet, through newspapers," he said.

In the 1970s, the Eastern Sun newspaper, an English-language daily, was closed after it was found that its proprietor received loans made by Chinese communist agents in Hong Kong. Another paper, the Singapore Herald, was also shut down over "black operations" charges of receiving questionably sourced foreign funds.

Fake information has been used to stoke anti-foreigner sentiments as well, Dr Yaacob added, citing a case involving the now defunct The Real Singapore.

The website claimed in 2015 that a Filipino family had complained to police about participants at the Thaipusam procession that year. The husband and wife team behind the website said it came from a reader's tip-off, which turned out to be a lie.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) brought up hoax messages that were recently circulated, claiming that supermarket chain FairPrice was giving out gift cards.

"A friend said she saw a lady insisting (on) a gift card at one of the outlets," said Ms Rahayu of the disamenity it caused.

There were also cases which could have had far more serious implications, she added, giving the example of a video that went viral during terror attacks in Paris in November 2015.

The video was of a celebration of a cricket match victory in Pakistan, but was being labelled as Muslims in London celebrating the terror attacks.

"The hoax fed into the anger against Muslims in the aftermath of the Paris attacks," said Ms Rahayu. "As a Muslim minority in Singapore, I cringe every time I hear news of terror attacks. I always worry about the distrust that could develop against the Muslims in Singapore.

"It is one of my greatest fears that an online falsehood could trigger anger against the Muslim community here. There could be disastrous implications if this happens in Singapore. The impact to Singapore may be irreversible."