Seven interesting things about Asean

Asean is expected to experience robust economic growth throughout the next decade, with some predicting it could overtake the European Union within a generation. Whether or not that happens, there is consensus that the region will grow rapidly, both in terms of its economic might and its influence on world trade.

1 1 If Asean were a single country, it would be the seventh-largest economy in the world.

2 Asean is the fourth-largest exporting region in the world, trailing only the European Union, North America and China/Hong Kong.

3 The number of consumer households in Asean is expected to almost double by 2025.

4 Asean is home to 227 of the world's largest companies.

5 Asean is an exceptionally culturally diverse market

6 Asean is unique in terms of biodiversity.

7 Asean countries account for a quarter of global fish production.