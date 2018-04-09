Select Committee on online falsehoods amends summary of evidence for Kirsten Han, Jolovan Wham and 3 others

SINGAPORE - The parliamentary committee on deliberate online falsehoods has included some of the amendments requested by freelance journalist Kirsten Han, activist Jolovan Wham and three others, in a new version of the summary of statements they made at last month's public hearings.

In a statement on Monday (April 9), it also pointed out that Ms Han had asked whether the original version of the summary would be taken down while the amendments were being considered.

Ironically, during the hearing, she had been steadfast in her position against any new legislation to regulate speech, including ordering the takedown of deliberate online falsehoods. After several hours of debate, she said: "I would urge that to be the very last resort.''

The Select Committee said requests for changes to the summaries were made after the hearings were over on March 30. It received e-mails from five witnesses who wanted changes made to the summaries of evidence published on the Parliament website.

"The summaries were produced as working notes for reference each day. The committee's analysis and report will be based on the full verbatim transcripts of the hearings, as well as the written submissions," it added.

"As all witnesses before the Select Committee were told, they will be able to check the transcripts of their own appearances."

The committee noted that Ms Han had asked for 11 amendments to the summary. Five of these are reflected in the new version.

It also said she had written separately to the committee, inquiring if the matter would be addressed urgently and if the summary would be taken down while it was being reviewed.

"The committee notes that her position on the summary of her own testimony is in stark contrast to the view she expressed before the Select Committee on the takedown of online falsehoods," it said, adding that Ms Han had suggested nothing should be taken down, save as a last resort.

Mr Wham was concerned that the written representation of Community Action Network was not taken into account, the committee said.

Related Story No need for new laws to counter online falsehoods, activists tell Select Committee

"Written representations will be taken into account in the committee's report and analysis. He further asked for an additional point to be inserted to the summary of his evidence. This was inserted."

Former website editor Howard Lee did not request for any changes to the existing statements, but asked for five additional points to be included. These are now shown in the new version.

The Online Citizen chief editor Terry Xu asked for three changes, of which two are inserted.

Mr Gaurav Keerthi, founder of debating websites Dialectic.sg and Confirm.sg, wanted nine changes; five were inserted.

Public hearings to fight online falsehoods: Read the submissions here and watch more videos.