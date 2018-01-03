S. Dhanabalan, Goh Joon Seng reappointed as Council of Presidential Advisers members

SINGAPORE - Two men were reappointed as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) on Wednesday (Jan 3) in a swearing-in ceremony officiated by President Halimah Yacob.

Former Cabinet minister S. Dhanabalan was reappointed on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2004.

Mr Goh Joon Seng, a former Supreme Court judge, was reappointed on the advice of the chairman of the Public Service Commission. He was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2008.

Both men will hold their membership positions until June 1, 2022.

The present chairman of the CPA is former Singapore Exchange chairman J.Y. Pillay.

The other members are Mr Po'ad Mattar, Mr Bobby Chin Yoke Choong, Mr Lee Tzu Yang, Mr Lim Chee Onn and Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen, while the two alternate members are Mr Chua Thian Poh and Mr Bahren Shaari.

The CPA advises the president in the exercise of her custodial and discretionary powers in the safeguarding of the past reserves of the Government and 5th Schedule Statutory Boards and Government Companies (5th Schedule SBGCs), and in the appointments of key personnel in the public service and 5th Schedule SBGCs.

Related Story Expanded Council of Presidential Advisers gets 2 new members, 2 alternate members

The 5th Schedule SBGCs are: The Central Provident Fund Board, the Housing Board, Jurong Town Corporation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, GIC and Temasek Holdings.

It is obligatory for the president to consult the CPA when exercising discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.