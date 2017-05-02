Punggol East could have saved at least $500,000 when it was under WP, says PwC

SINGAPORE - Punggol East constituency could have saved at least half a million dollars during the period that the constituency was managed by the Workers' Party (WP), if it had followed proper procedure in awarding contracts and making payments, accounting firm PwC said in a report released on Tuesday (May 2).

The report on past payments made by Aljunied-Hougang-Punggol East Town Council (AHPETC), which Punggol East was a part of from 2013 to 2015, said there was a lack of documentation on why contracts were sometimes awarded to those that did not submit the lowest bid.

The town council also did not make use of options in existing contracts to extend them at lower rates. Instead, it engaged the same vendors at significantly higher rates.

"The total costs-savings that the town council could have saved (as well as payments made in some instances without proper supporting documents) add up to a total amount of (at least) $506,562.06," the report said.

Those responsible for approving the contracts and payments without good reasons should bear personal responsibility for the loss of this amount, added PwC, which was appointed by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) to review past payments made by AHPETC in relation to Punggol East. PRPTC comes under the People's Action Party (PAP).

While it is outside the scope of the report to look into potential criminal liability, PwC said, "the circumstances may warrant further investigations by the relevant authorities as to the relevant potential offences".

PRPTC, which is now running Punggol East after the PAP won the single-member constituency in the 2015 General Election, said it was still reviewing the report but called its findings "deeply troubling".

It added in a statement on Tuesday that it was seeking legal advice on how to proceed.

"PRPTC will also consider whether it should take steps to recover the losses suffered by Punggol-East residents as a result of AHPETC's mismanagement," it said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of National Development said the PwC report "reinforced our concerns regarding how public funds under the town council's charge had been managed".

The ministry noted that an earlier report by another accounting firm, KPMG, in October last year had raised similar questions on the propriety of payments made by AHPETC to its managing agent FM Solutions and Services.

KPMG is the independent accountant of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), as it is known now after the WP lost Punggol East in 2015.

"The report also raised the possibility of civil and criminal liabilities, and highlighted the need for further investigations as to the relevant potential offences," the ministry said.

It added that the report will be forwarded to the independent panel appointed by AHTC in February this year to look into improper payments made by the town council.

Such payments, amounting to $6.9 million, were documented in an extensive report by KPMG last year.

The panel - comprising senior counsel Philip Jeyaretnam, senior counsel N. Sreenivasan, and KPMG managing partner Ong Pang Thye - will consider if the payments can be recovered and take other follow-up actions.

The WP has not responded to requests for comment on the report.