Pritam Singh elected unopposed as Workers' Party leader, replacing Low Thia Khiang; Sylvia Lim re-elected chairman

SINGAPORE - Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh has been elected unopposed as the secretary-general of the Workers' Party, marking a smooth handover of power at Singapore's biggest opposition party.

Party sources told The Straits Times that his was the only name nominated - to unanimous and rousing applause - during the WP party conference on Sunday (April 8) when cadres elected their party chief .

Given that Mr Chen Show Mao, 57, had challenged outgoing party leader Low Thia Khiang for the post unsuccessfully in 2016, there was speculation about whether he would do so again this time around.

But a contest did not materialise.

Party chairman Sylvia Lim,53, was also re-elected to her post unopposed, also to a rousing reception.

The posts of secretary-general and chairman are elected separately.

The last time the WP saw a leadership transition was in 2001, when Mr Low was elected unopposed as party chief to succeed Mr J. B. Jeyaretnam.

Mr Singh, 41, had been tipped as the front runner for secretary-general ever since Mr Low, 61, surprised Singaporeans last November by announcing that he will be stepping down.

Though Mr Low has not spoken about what future role he will play in the party, many are expecting that he will stay on in its top decision-making body, which the party will also choose on Sunday.

Any cadre who is at the meeting, and with a seconder, can be nominated for the other 12 seats on the central executive council. The 12 with the highest votes will be selected.