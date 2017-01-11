President Tony Tan Keng Yam arrives in Laos

President Tony Tan arrived in in Vientiane, Laos for a state visit on Wednesday (Jan 11), where he was received by His Excellency Associate Professor Dr Bounkong Syhavong, Minister-in-Attendance and Minister of Health.
VIENTIANE - Fresh off his state visit to Cambodia, President Tony Tan Keng Yam arrived on Wednesday (Jan 11) in Vientiane, the capital city of neighbouring Laos.

Dr Tan, who is in Laos for a state visit until Saturday (Jan 14), was received at the Wattay International Airport by Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong and Vice Governor of Vientiane Capital Keophilavanh Aphaylath.

On Thursday (Jan 12), he will be given a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace, where he will be hosted to a state banquet by his Lao counterpart Bounnhang Vorachit.

He will also lay a ceremonial wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument.

During the trip, Dr Tan is slated to meet Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

He will also visit Laos' University of Health Sciences, where the Singapore International Foundation and Singapore Health Services are helping to improve the quality of physiotherapy education, and That Luang, the golden Buddhist stupa that is the national symbol of Laos.

Dr Tan wraps up his trip in the ancient royal town of Luang Prabang - a Unesco Heritage Site - where he will meet its governor Khamkhan Chanthavisouk and visit the Royal Palace Museum, a former residence for royalty built in 1904.

