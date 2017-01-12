President Tan arrives in Laos for state visit

President Tan being received by Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong upon his arrival in the Laotian capital of Vientiane yesterday. Dr Tan will be given a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace today. PHOTO: MCI
@Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh  In Vientiane

Fresh off his state visit to Cambodia, President Tony Tan Keng Yam arrived yesterday in Vientiane, the capital city of neighbouring Laos.

Dr Tan, in Laos for a state visit until Saturday, was received at the Wattay International Airport by Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong and Vice-Governor of Vientiane Capital Keophilavanh Aphaylath.

Today, he will be given a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace, where a state banquet will be hosted for him by his Lao counterpart Bounnhang Vorachit. He will also lay a ceremonial wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument.

During the trip, Dr Tan is slated to meet Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. He will also visit Laos' University of Health Sciences, where the Singapore International Foundation and Singapore Health Services are helping to improve physiotherapy education, and That Luang, the golden Buddhist stupa that is the national symbol of Laos.

Dr Tan wraps up his visit in the ancient royal town of Luang Prabang - a Unesco Heritage Site - where he will meet its governor Khamkhan Chanthavisouk and visit the Royal Palace Museum.

