Po'ad Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar re-appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE - Mr Po'ad Shaik Abu Mattar has been re-appointed by President Tony Tan Keng Yam as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the President's Office announced in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Mr Po'ad Mattar, 68, a former managing partner of accounting firm Deloitte & Touche, was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2007.

The press release said Mr Po'ad will serve a further four-year term from Jan 2, 2017.

The CPA, which advises the President in the exercise of his custodial and discretionary powers, comprises six members and two alternate members, and was first formed in 1992.

The President is obliged to consult the council before the vetoes the Budgets of the Government and key government-linked bodies, as well as the appointments of key personnel in the public service.

It is currently chaired by former Singapore Exchange chairman J.Y. Pillay. Former Cabinet minister S. Dhanabalan, retired Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng, FairPrice chairman Bobby Chin and Esplanade chairman Lee Tzu Yang are the other members, with former Keppel Corp chairman Lim Chee Onn and former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee as alternate members.

Two members - including Mr Po'ad - are appointed by the President at his discretion; two are the Prime Minister's nominees; one the Chief Justice's nominee and the remaining a nominee of the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Of the two alternate members, one is appointed by the President at his discretion and the other appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Members are initially appointed on a six-year term and are eligible for reappointment on four-year terms.