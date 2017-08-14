PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.

This will be his 14th rally speech, which is widely viewed as the most important political speech of the year, where the Prime Minister outlines the Government's upcoming plans and priorities.

Mr Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, before switching to English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement yesterday.

Viewers can tune in to local TV and radio stations for a live broadcast of the speech.

The rally speech will also be streamed live on the PMO's YouTube channel, the Facebook pages of Mr Lee and government feedback unit Reach, as well as online TV service Toggle.sg

Live captions will be provided for the English speech on TV and online channels, while sign language interpretation will accompany the Malay and Mandarin speeches on the PMO's live stream.

The PMO said live updates will also be posted on Mr Lee's Facebook page and Twitter accounts as he delivers his speech.

CATCH ST's LIVE COVERAGE OF THE RALLY

• Go to www.straitstimes.com for instant updates and stories as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks. • Follow updates on ST's Facebook page at www.fb.com/thestraitstimes and Twitter @STcom

In his National Day message last week, the Prime Minister gave a preview of three long- term issues that he would cover in his Rally speech.

The first area is raising the quality of pre-school education, by creating more pre-school places, raising the quality of education and improving the skills of pre- school teachers.

Second, Mr Lee had singled out diabetes as one big reason for poor health among the elderly, and urged each Singaporean to take responsibility for his own health by eating right and exercising regularly.

Third, Mr Lee said that Singapore needs to harness technology to create opportunities and jobs for the people, as part of its move towards becoming a Smart Nation.

Following the Rally on Sunday, Reach will carry out a two-week exercise until Sept 4 to gather feedback on the Rally speech.

This will be done through a public forum, feedback booths around the island, radio talk shows and Facebook Live chats.

More details on how to give feedback can be found on Reach's Rally microsite at www.reach.gov.sg/nationaldayrally2017