PM Lee on overseas leave

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on overseas leave from today until the end of the month, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office has said. In his absence, his colleagues will take turns to exercise the functions of Prime Minister.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan will be Acting Prime Minister from today until Dec 25. From Dec 26 to Dec 31, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.