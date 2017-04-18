PM Lee Hsien Loong to deliver eulogy at Othman Wok's memorial service, 600 guests expected

SINGAPORE - More than 600 invited guests are expected to attend the memorial service for the late Mr Othman Wok on Wednesday (April 19), organised by OnePeople.sg, a national body that promotes racial and religious harmony.

Mr Othman, one of the founding fathers of Singapore, died on Monday (April 17) aged 92,after being hospitalised for more than a week for a chest infection and stomach complications.

Six eulogies will be delivered at the memorial service, which will be held at 6.30pm at the Victoria Concert Hall, OnePeople.sg said in a news release on Tuesday (April 18).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver a eulogy, as will Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, and Dr Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State and chairman of OnePeople.sg.

The other three to deliver eulogies are Mr Munir Shah, Mr Othman's son-in-law; Mr Abbas Abu Amin, MP for Pasir Panjang SMC from 1980 to 1991; and West Coast GRC MP, Mr Patrick Tay.

At the memorial service, a video commemorating Mr Othman's contributions to Singapore will be played.

A minute of silence will be observed at the end of the service, along with the playing of the National Anthem.

Said Dr Janil: ""Tuan Haji Othman Bin Wok was a beacon for multiracial ideals and along with our pioneers helped lay the foundations of peace and harmony in Singapore. Today, we remember his life and his work as an inspiration to all Singaporeans."