Parliament: Train driver did not have time to prevent Joo Koon collision, says Khaw

SINGAPORE - The driver of the MRT train which ran into a stationary train at Joo Koon station on Nov 15 could not have reacted in time to apply the emergency brakes.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament Wednesday (Jan 10) that this was because the operating control centre did not expect the train's second protective bubble - which ensures a safe distance between trains - could be disabled.

The first protective bubble had collapsed earlier, and it was moving with the second bubble in place.

Because the operator did not expect this, it allowed the train to proceed in automatic mode. And since the train was moving in automatic mode - which does not require driver input - the driver did not expect to apply the brakes. Until it was too late.

Mr Khaw illustrated this with an anecdote of a fatal accident involving a personal mobility device.

He said a friend, who was a corporate lawyer, called him "frantically" one day to tell him that he had knocked down an e-scooter rider at a pedestrian crossing. The rider later died in hospital.

Mr Khaw said his friend did not see anyone at the crossing at the time, and had slowed down but did not stop. But "in a second", he found an e-scooter flung onto his windscreen.

The minster said this was the same situation which the train driver faced. He said the driver had to switch to manual mode before he could apply emergency brakes. "Based on logs... the driver could not react in time."

Workers' Party non-constituency MP Dennis Tan Lip Fong asked the minister to clarify if indeed a train's emergency brakes would work only in manual mode.

Mr Khaw said: "I'm not perfectly sure, but I'll check."

He later told the House that emergency brakes can be applied even when trains are in automatic mode.