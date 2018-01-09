Parliament: SMRT spends $2 million on repairs, replacements after Bishan flooding

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT forked out about $2 million on repairs and replacements after a flooding incident last October near Bishan MRT station, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Tuesday (Jan 9).

In a written reply to Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, Mr Khaw said the flooding had submerged trackside equipment and components installed on the undercarriage of a train that stalled in the tunnel between Bishan and Braddell stations.

"The cost of repairs and replacements amounted to about $2 million. This was borne by SMRT," he said.

The flooding on Oct 7 had disrupted services along a section of the North-South Line for 20 hours, and affected 250,000 commuters.

Investigations found that the anti-flooding system at Bishan had been poorly maintained, which led to the flooding.

Flood waters were up to 1m deep and spanned 100m of tracks in both directions.

The water had to be manually pumped out through the night, with help from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and PUB.