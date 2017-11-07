Parliament: Rail industry is a sunrise sector brimming with opportunities, says Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Despite on-going issues with ensuring rail reliability, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday(Nov7) the rail industry is a sector that is growing and has opportunities for Singaporeans with an interest in the field.

He pointed to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail between Malaysia and Singapore, and "hundreds and thousands of kilometres" of similar rail projects being built in Asia, including China's Belt and Road iniative.

"There are plenty of opportunities and Singaporeans... should try to have a slice,'' he said.

Mr Khaw was responding in Parliament to Ms Sun Xueling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), who asked if there were enough engineering graduates with rail engineering expertise, and how the Government planned to develop deep engineering expertise in young engineers.

On "deep expertise", whch is the most valuable currency in the railway industry, the minister said the Government, industry players and unions were developing a framework that sets out industry-wide standards on skills and competencies required in the railway sector.

This Public Transport Skills Framework will also give the corresponding training courses for acquiring such skills.

Mr Khaw also said that compared to other transport sectors like aviation, the railway industry was "way behind" globally in such areas as predictive maintenance.

But this also proves the industry has room to grow.

"There lies an opportunity. If we can, along the way, build up deep expertise in this area, I think it could again create a new sub-industry for Singapore, the way we created the Newater industry," he said.