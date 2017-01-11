Parliament Briefs: Wet market stalls: Review of need for price displays

Wet market stalls: Review of need for price displays

The Government is looking into revising the requirement for wet market stalls to display the prices of their produce.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said stallholders are currently required to display prices as part of licence conditions. However, many wet market stallholders could face difficulty as the prices of produce may fluctuate daily, she added.

"Where it is not feasible to indicate fixed prices, stallholders can indicate a price range instead," said Dr Khor, on the flexible enforcement of the requirement.

Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera had asked how many stallholders had run afoul of the rule.

Dr Khor said the National Environment Agency had issued verbal advisories to more than 110 wet market stallholders last year.

Most of them cooperated and displayed their prices afterwards.

Findings on broadband disruptions out soon

The investigations into two StarHub broadband disruptions in October last year are close to completion, and the findings will soon be released by the Cyber Security Agency and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Both incidents lasted about two hours each and were said to have been caused by cyber attacks - a first for telcos in Singapore. The attacks were carried out by customers' malware-infected Web devices such as speakers, routers and webcams.

Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera had asked the Prime Minister what action would be taken against the parties responsible for the attacks.

PM Lee Hsien Loong, in a written reply, said the IMDA takes a serious view of the disruptions and places stringent requirements on telcos to ensure their networks are resilient against cyber attacks.

He added that "cyber security is increasingly important, given Singapore's reliance on digital technologies and the interconnectedness of digital systems".

But there was "no foolproof solution", he said, and collective effort by the Government, companies and consumers is key.

He also urged users of Internet-connected devices to "adopt good cyber hygiene practices to secure their devices".

Unfit drivers: 69 licences revoked in past four years

Over the past four years, the Traffic Police revoked 69 licences of drivers who were found to have disabilities or diseases that impeded their driving abilities.

Among them, 12 had been involved in accidents owing to such conditions, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin said yesterday in response to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), who asked if drivers and medical professionals should be required to disclose such diseases and disabilities.

Mr Amrin said drivers' licences are revoked if they fail medical examinations after they are involved in accidents or other investigations.