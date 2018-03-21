Parliament Briefs: Parking app serves to complement EPS

Parking app serves to complement EPS

The Parking.sg app, which lets motorists pay for parking at public carparks through their mobile phones, serves to complement the current Electronic Parking System (EPS) rather than replace it, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a written reply to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC), he cited how motorists can use the app for parking in areas where the EPS cannot be implemented, like kerbside parking spaces. The app may also incorporate more features, such as providing updates on parking availability, if more use it in the future, he added.

Since its launch in October last year, about 250,000 vehicles have used the Parking.sg app more than two million times.

92% of staff recover pay in salary disputes

About 92 per cent of employees with valid salary claims recovered their salaries in full with help from the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT) since April last year , Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo told the House yesterday.

She said TADM has conducted mediation for 6,000 salary-related claims under the Employment Claims Act. The majority of these were filed by employees, while claims for notice pay from employers made up the remaining 5 per cent or so.

Of these 6,000 claims, 79 per cent were settled amicably through mediation, while 12 per cent were referred to the ECT as the parties could not work out a settlement.

At mediation sessions for the remaining 9 per cent of these cases, there were parties who were absent.

Use of Green Man Plus feature rises

More seniors are using the Green Man Plus function at pedestrian crossings, which allows extra crossing time when they tap their senior citizens' card to activate the feature.

The average monthly number of such activations has grown from 53,200 in 2015 to 69,600 last year, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a written reply to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC). The Land Transport Authority will continue to promote the scheme, he added.