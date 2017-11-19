PAP lauds activists who champion elderly-related issues

SINGAPORE - Seniors' advocacy is being recognised by the People's Action Party (PAP), which is giving out a new category of awards this year.

The newly-created PAP.SG medal recognises activists who go the extra mile to create awareness and support for the well-being of senior citizens.

The PAP.SG medal comes on the heels of the PAP Seniors' Group, a lobby group created in 2013 to look after seniors' interests. It champions elderly causes such as active aging.

Five PAP.SG medals were given out to party activists at the party's annual convention on Sunday (Nov 19), held this year at the Big Box in Jurong East.

Said Minister for Communication and Information Yaacob Ibrahim, who presented the medals: "In presenting the newly created PAP.SG medal, the PAP recognises the role of our activists in creating awareness and support, and will honour activists who are passionately championing elderly related issues."

Among them was Ms Fu Chuan San, an activist with the Geylang Serai branch.



PAP party members waiting to receive their awards at the PAP Awards and Convention 2017. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Party chairman Khaw Boon Wan cited her in his speech, saying that she was inspired to join the party after meeting former MP Chin Harn Tong during a house visit.

"She ended up serving the party and fellow Singaporeans for 30 years," he added.

A total of 359 awards were given out at the convention, including long service medals, youth medals and women's medals.