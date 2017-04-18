Othman Wok memorial service: Some Civic District roads closed, W!ld Rice musical cancelled

SINGAPORE - Roads in the Civic District will be closed for a memorial service for the late Cabinet minister Othman Wok at the Victoria Concert Hall on Wednesday (April 19) evening, which will be held between 6.30pm and 8pm.

A musical by W!ld Rice staging at the venue will also be cancelled for the service.

Fullerton Road, Connaught Drive, St Andrew's Road (between Parliament Place and Coleman Street), Empress Place and Parliament Place (between Supreme Court Lane and St Andrew's Road), will be closed from noon on Wednesday.

They are to reopen at 2am on Thursday morning.

Traffic is expected to be heavy along adjacent roads such as Esplanade Drive and Stamford Road due to the closures, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Eight public bus services plying the area will be diverted due to the closures.

"The Land Transport Authority would like to seek motorists and bus commuters' understanding to expect delays in their journeys along the affected routes," it said.

Drones are also not to be flown in the vicinity of Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall, LTA said.

Vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

For more information, visit www.mytransport.sg, www.sbstransit.com.sg and www.smrt.com.sg .

W!ld Rice's performance of La Cage Aux Folles at 8pm will be cancelled, the theatre company said.

"We will always remember Mr Othman for his many contributions to our nation and our prayers are with the wife and family of Mr Othman Wok during this time of mourning," it said.

For those who have purchased tickets for that night's show, W!ld Rice is offering the following alternatives:

- Customers can choose to replace their tickets from any other available show dates, with seats of the same price category, subject to availability for that chosen show date.

- Customers need not pay for the difference if the value of the new tickets are higher than the original value purchased.

- In the event if customers are not able to make it to any of the other show dates, W!ld Rice will then offer a full refund.