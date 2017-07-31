Ong Ye Kung to lead Chinese liaison group

SINGAPORE - Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung has been appointed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to helm a group tasked to strengthen relations between the Government and the Chinese community and boost cooperation among the various Chinese groups.

Mr Ong will take over on Tuesday (Aug 1) as chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) from Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing.

The Prime Minister's Office, announcing Mr Ong's appointment on Monday, said: "PM Lee is confident that under Mr Ong's leadesrhip, the CCLG will continue to deepen ties between the Government and the Chinese community."

In a statement, the PMO said that Mr Ong has been a member of the group since 2015, and is actively involves with Chinese groups, particularly in the media, arts and cultural sectors.

It added that Mr Ong, in his capacity as Education Minister, will also be able to work witheducators on strengthening the Singapore Chinese identity in the context of multi-racialism.

The CCLG, comprising office-holders and MPs, was set up in 2000.

Mr Chan has been chairman since 2014. After handing over to Mr Ong, he will remain as advisor to the group.

The PMO said he has done much to deepen and expand the group's engagement with the Chinese community.

"He has canvassed the community leaders' feedback and concerns, worked with them on government programmes and explained these intiatives to the Chinese ground," said the PMO.

It added that Mr Chan had broadened the reach of the group beyond the Chinese clan and business associations to include media, sports, arts and cultural groups.

"PM Lee thanks Mr Chan for his contribution in CCLG," said the PMO.