Official portraits of President Halimah and husband ready for collection

SINGAPORE - The official portraits of President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamad Abdullah Alhabshee are available for collection for use at public places such as schools and government buildings.

The President's Office said in a statement that organisations that need the portraits can fill in a request at www.istana.gov.sg/the-president/portrait.

On approval, organisations can collect the portraits from Nov 3, 2017, to Jan 31, 2018, at the Ministry of Communications and Information building at 140 Hill Street.

The unframed portraits will be provided at no cost.

The Istana website said the portraits must be displayed as a pair, with Madam Halimah's portrait on the left.

Places where they can be displayed include areas where members of the public normally visit and where official business is conducted, for example, polyclinics, hospitals, banks, military establishments, hotels, embassies, country clubs, among others.