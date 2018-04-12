New Naratif rejects accusations that it is used by foreigners to pursue politics in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The website New Naratif has issued a statement dismissing claims that it is being used by foreigners to meddle in Singapore.

"Any notion that we are, as Acra (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority) alleges, 'being used by foreigners to pursue a political activity in Singapore' is unfounded," the website said on Thursday (April 12).

The statement comes a day after Acra said it had refused to register a company - OSEA Pte Ltd - set up to provide editorial services to New Naratif, which is run by historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han.

Acra said allowing the registration would be contrary to Singapore's national interests, noting that the purposes of the company "are clearly political in nature" and that it has links to foreign funding.

OSEA was to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of a British-registered company called Observatory Southeast Asia (OSEA UK), which had received a grant of US$75,000 (S$98,000) from a Swiss charitable entity, Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), said Acra.

FOSI is closely associated with Open Society Foundations (OSF), which is founded and led by billionaire investor George Soros. OSF also has a history of involvement in the domestic politics of a number of sovereign countries, it added.

On Thursday, New Naratif acknowledged that it was a recipient of a grant from FOSI, which it said was a "prestigious international funding body".

However, it added that FOSI and OSF "do not have any involvement or input in New Naratif's editorial decisions or the day-to-day running of our start-up".

"FOSI awarded the financing to New Naratif on the basis of our project concept and the grant does not impose any conditions beyond goals that we defined ourselves," the website added.

In the statement, New Naratif described itself as "a platform for Southeast Asian journalism, research, art and community-building", adding that it stands for openness, transparency and engagement.

It said it is substantially supported by revenue from members, who subscribe at levels between US$52 and US$552 per year. It has over 420 members in 17 different countries, and has also received numerous donations from individuals, it added.

"As part of our emphasis on transparency, we are committed to regular financial reporting and will share how funds from members, donors, and grants have been spent.

"This includes payment made to editors, writers, illustrators, photographers, and other contributors, as well as the costs of website development, maintenance, venue rentals, and any other forms of expenditure."

It added: "We hold monthly open meetings, which members and non-members alike are free to attend, provide feedback and ask questions about New Naratif's operations."