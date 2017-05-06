MPs to debate proposed changes to House rules

The Government will move a motion to adopt proposed changes to the rules that govern parliamentary proceedings and conduct, when the House sits on Monday.

MPs will get a chance to debate the motion on the Amendment of Standing Orders before it is put to a vote. The changes have to do with ensuring efficiency in the House, and also flesh out constitutional changes to the elected presidency that were passed last year.

For instance, they spell out the procedures Parliament has to follow to override the president.

The amendments were recommended by a 10-member committee, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, after a review of the Standing Orders.

During question time, MPs will ask about the rise in milk powder prices and the merger of junior colleges, among other things.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) wants to know if the Ministry of Trade and Industry will work with distributors and retailers to ensure that milk powder is fairly priced.

The increase in milk powder prices in Singapore far exceeds the inflation rate, and is also higher than in other countries, said Ms Tin.

With the recent announcement that some junior colleges will be merged, Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh is asking how this will affect the supply of A-level holders to universities.

JCs were included for the first time in the latest merger exercise.