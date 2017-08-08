MP Zaqy Mohamad to be new Marsiling grassroots adviser

SINGAPORE - Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad has been appointed grassroots adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which was left with three MPs after Madam Halimah Yacob resigned from her political and party posts to stand in the presidential election.

Mr Zaqy, 42, will at the same time continue on in his role as grassroots adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC, said the People's Association (PA) in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 8).

The new appointment comes a day after Madam Halimah resigned as MP of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Speaker of Parliament and member of the People's Action Party.

She had announced her presidential bid on Sunday, putting to rest months of speculation.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who accepted her resignation, said in a letter on Monday that a grassroots adviser will be appointed to Marsiling to take care of its residents.

The PA said that Mr Zaqy, who entered politics in 2006, will work with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, Mr Ong Teng Koon and Mr Alex Yam Ziming - the remaining three MPs and grassroots advisers in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC - to serve residents.

It also paid tribute to Madam Halimah, who has spent over 15 years as a grassroots adviser. She was first the adviser to Jurong GRC grassroots organisations between 2001 to 2015.

During her time there, she introduced programmes focusing on the physical, mental and social well-being of her residents in Bukit Batok East, such as health screening services. She also helped in the setting up of a social service hub to keep senior citizens engaged.

After over a decade in Jurong GRC, Madam Halimah joined Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which was formed ahead of the Sept 2015 polls, and co-anchored it with Mr Wong.

Under her, the grassroots organisations in Marsiling implemented a range of programmes, from supporting children from low-income families in their studies, to working with community partners to provide for needy families, said the PA.

"These efforts provided platforms for residents to interact, bond and build stronger community ties," it said. "The People's Association thanks Madam Halimah for her invaluable service and dedication in leading the grassroots organisations in Jurong and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs, and wish her success in her future endeavours."