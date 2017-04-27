MP Tin Pei Ling to work for tech investment firm from May

SINGAPORE - MacPherson Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling will start work in May at an investment firm.

"Come May 2017, I will start to work for a Singapore enterprise - Jing King Tech Group. This opportunity is an exciting one," Ms Tin wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 27).

The Singapore firm is "firmly positioned in the innovation and FinTech space", Ms Tin added.

Jing King is a "diversified group of investment companies with total assets of approximating US$250 million", according to its website. It was started in 1984.

Ms Tin, 33, has been a full-time Member of Parliament for six years. She quit her last job as a consultant for Ernst & Young in June 2011, after winning the election as part of the team for Marine Parade GRC.

She said in an interview then that she did not intend to be a full-time MP, but was not looking for a job either.

“Even when I became a full-time MP, I was always open about going back to work one day if it offered job flexibility,” she told ST on Thursday.

Much has happened since.

She won re-election in the MacPherson ward on her own steam after it was carved out as a single-member consituency in the 2015 General Election, and is now a mother, after giving birth to a son, also in 2015.

Ms Tin expects to continue to fulfill her commitments as an MP.

"My position with the company will offer job flexibility for me to fully discharge my MP responsibilities," she wrote.

She will attend meet-the-people sessions, go on block visits and turn up for grassroots events, she said.

The ward's volunteer team has grown, and its systems and service processes have been strengthened, she added.

As a full-time MP, Ms Tin was a rarity among People's Action Party politicians.