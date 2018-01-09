Missteps well accounted for but questions remain

A new year and a new sitting saw shortcomings of the past dredged up and placed under fresh scrutiny.

Recently surfaced missteps were placed in the spotlight, as MPs sought an accounting for them - in line with Parliament's role. Those asked to explain acquitted themselves well - even if some questions remain unanswered.

The first issue involved a syndicate filing fake skills development claims worth a total of $40 million. The statutory board in question, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), stopped paying as soon as it found out - but too late, said its minister. Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung did not mince words: "This should not have been allowed to happen. While we cannot always prevent all forms of fraudulent activities, SSG should have detected this case much earlier, especially when it is so egregious and the amounts involved were so large."

He called SSG out for a "weakness in fraud detection capability" and directed a review to find out "what are the gaps in our system today that led to us... detecting it so late".

If $40 million sounds large, try US$422 million (S$562 million). For bribing officials in Brazil over 13 years, Keppel Offshore & Marine will pay that sum in penalties as part of a settlement involving Singapore, Brazil and the United States.

Speaking on one of the biggest corruption scandals ever seen here, Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah said the Government does not tolerate corruption and was "extremely disappointed". Singapore's reputation was hurt, she added.

She sought to shift the public's perception that Keppel got off with "a slap on the wrist" - a phrase used by Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC).

Ms Indranee said the proportion of the fine to be credited to Singapore's coffers - between US$53 million and US$106 million - exceeds any that could be imposed if Keppel had been charged here, since the maximum fine per charge under corruption laws is $100,000.

Investigations against individuals from Keppel are ongoing, although she noted the difficulties in getting evidence from other jurisdictions.

She also cited a list of corrupt public officials and company honchos the authorities here have gone after in the past - to show that the law does deal with powerful people who engage in corrupt acts.

Finally, Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera apologised to the House after Leader of the House Grace Fu took issue with an accusation he made in the chamber last November. He had cited a parliamentary video that was truncated online by Mediacorp. He admitted yesterday he had been imprecise in retelling the incident: he said Mediacorp corrected the error only after he wrote to the broadcaster. But Mediacorp had corrected it before he wrote in - a fact he acknowledged in writing earlier to the broadcaster. Yesterday, he apologised for misleading Parliament - although he stressed his error was not deliberate.

In each of these instances, there was an acknowledgement that a failing had occurred. The parties did not give excuses, make half admissions, or obscure any blame that was deserving. They answered questions assiduously, without being overly defensive. For doing so, they ought to be applauded.

To their credit, those questioning them also did not do so in a nasty or adversarial way. They stuck to facts and reflected reasonable concerns. They did not try to score political points when it may have been tempting to do so against a political rival. Indeed, Ms Fu thanked Mr Perera for his statement and said she would not read into his intentions. Ms Lim asked hard questions but did not politicise the Keppel issue.

That said, each case has lingering issues that could have been addressed more fully.

Mr Ong said no one in SSG was disciplined because no wrongdoing by staff has been uncovered. That is fair. But one might ask if anyone's performance rating took a hit for the "weak" fraud detection framework that led to tens of millions of lost taxpayer dollars.

As for Keppel, questions include whether e-mail trails led to Singapore and how long ongoing probes will take. Ms Indranee - understandably - could not answer because investigations need to take their course. But when she noted difficulties in collecting overseas evidence, one question that could have been asked is why this issue was not straightened out as part of the settlement over Keppel as a company. Singapore presumably had greater leverage before talks concluded.

Finally, Mr Perera has honourably apologised for the mistake he made last November. But why did he wait two months? A t the time, he said he had to check his e-mail to ascertain the facts. He could have done so that night and issued a statement the next day - to leave no doubt as to what had transpired between him and Mediacorp.