Look at history in a comprehensive manner, not only from a particular perspective: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE - The recent saga involving historian Thum Ping Tjin has highlighted the need to see history not just from one particular perspective, said Senior Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon.

Rather, history must be looked at in a more comprehensive way, "to ensure that facts are curated and can be corroborated across many different sources," said Dr Koh, who spoke to reporters on Saturday (April 21) at a Singapore Bicentennial event.

"As we go through this journey, it is important that we gather the facts for which everybody can have some degree of consensus," he added.

Dr Koh was responding to a question about whether the debate over Operation Coldstore in 1963 - which saw more than 100 leftist unionists and politicians arrested - would have any impact on the efforts to study Singapore's history for the bicentennial next year.

Dr Thum was grilled for nearly six hours by the Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods over his submission, which asserted that Operation Coldstore was mounted for political rather than security reasons.

He later conceded that his writings were misleading in parts, for instance acknowledging that the British had honestly believed that the Operation Coldstore arrests were necessary.

Saturday's event at the National Library saw 130 volunteers undergo a four-hour training workshop where they were taught interviewing and information gathering skills on how to document "bicentennial-worthy" community stories through their families and friends.

About 220 volunteers have been trained since the programme started in February, and the Singapore Bicentennial Office hopes to rope in 3,800 volunteers in total.

Also present at the workshop was Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo, who co-chairs the ministerial steering committee in charge of efforts to mark the 200th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore.

She said these personal stories from volunteers will help "weave a much richer tapestry", adding on to academic efforts to document Singapore's history.

Some of these stories, harking back to 700 years of Singapore's history, will be showcased from June.

"We work with a number of historians - these are scholars who have devoted a good part of their scholarship and their life in understanding how Singapore got to where it is today," said Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs.

Asked if there are any "OB markers" to what the volunteers can explore, she replied: "We have remained very open, and that will be the case. When you collect stories, you listen to all these stories and they are a part of the whole collection."

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, who leads the volunteer engagement efforts with Dr Koh, said two persons can have the same experience but define it differently.

"That is where diversity (of views) comes in, allowing for Singaporeans to discover for themselves what makes us uniquely Singaporean," he added.

Volunteer Nur Fateema Aziz, 16, said she was eager to find out more about the dark days of the Japanese Occupation from her grandmother, who is 77.

The Secondary 4 student from Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah said: "It's important for me to know better about Singapore's history, and the achievements of past Singaporeans that allow me to stand here today."