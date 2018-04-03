Oxley Road report: Lee Hsien Yang responds to ministerial committee's report, says it does not accurately represent Lee Kuan Yew's wishes

SINGAPORE - A report by the Ministerial Committee on 38, Oxley Road does not accurately represent the wishes of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, his son Lee Hsien Yang said on Tuesday (April 3).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the younger Mr Lee noted that the committee pointed to certain statements made by the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew as evidence that he was prepared to accept options other than demolition of his house.

"That claim is misleading," Mr Lee Hsien Yang said.

"In context, it is clear that our father was not endorsing alternatives to demolition, but was forced to consider them because of Loong's and Ho Ching's insistence that the government would not respect our father's dying wish," he added, referring to his older brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and sister-in-law Ho Ching.

"Our father had never 'accepted' these options, he merely set out what he wanted if the government prevented his house from being demolished."

His response comes a day after the ministerial committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean released its report on 38, Oxley Road.

The committee had set out three broad options for the house for a future government to decide on - to preserve it entirely by gazetting it for conservation or as a national monument, retaining only the basement dining room and demolishing the rest of the property, or demolishing the property entirely.