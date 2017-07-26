AHTC suit: Workers' Party MPs say they had acted in good faith

SINGAPORE - The three Workers' Party MPs at the centre of a lawsuit brought against them by Aljunied-Hougang Town Council were adamant on Wednesday (July 26) night that their conscience was clear and that they had acted in good faith.

Speaking to reporters, Aljunied GRC MPs Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh said they welcomed the opportunity to explain to Singaporeans and residents why they acted the way they did in appointing FMSS as their managing agent.

The lawsuit was brought against them by an independent panel acting on behalf of AHTC, which they are town councillors of.

Asked about the $33 million in payments which the independent panel wants them to account for, Ms Lim said this was the entire sum in payments and that the court would have to decide what was properly made or not.

"We will have to look at the amount and see whether we have the means to pay. If we don't, we may have to consider other options, perhaps raising funds, or if we're not able to then I suppose the law will take its course," said Ms Lim, who is the vice-chairman of AHTC.

She said they would file further court documents for the case in the next few weeks, including a substantive defense three weeks from now.

But the MPs did not want to get into further details such as their last contact with FMSS owner How Weng Fan - also a defendant in the case - or the merits of their case, as legal action is ongoing.

Mr Low, who was speaking before his Meet the People Session at Bedok Reservoir Road, also said that if the MPs lost their seats as a result of the court case, younger generations of WP members would step up and take their place.

Asked whether the ongoing suit would erode his standing in the party and raise the possibility of a leadership challenge, the WP chief said a challenge from within the party would also be "a good thing".

"I don't care about my popularity...the important thing is to keep your conscience clear," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the three WP MPs had issued a joint statement rejecting all the allegations in the claim.