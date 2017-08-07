Halimah Yacob will bring dignity and warmth to presidency if elected: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted the resignation of Madam Halimah Yacob from her political posts to pave the way for her nomination for the elected presidency.

He said in a letter to her that he would appoint replacements for the various posts soon, and will send a new grassroots advisor to Marsiling ward , where Madam Halimah was MP.

PM Lee told Madam Halimah Yacob in a letter dated Monday (Aug 7) that he had no doubt she would play the Constitutional role well.

"I am confident that if elected you will do your best, as you have always done, and will bring dignity and personal warmth, experience of government and concern for the people, to the highest office in the land," he said.

The letter, in response to Madam Halimah's request to step down from her political posts to run for the presidency, was released on Monday (Aug 7)

In it, PM Lee thanked Madam Halimah for her contributions as labour leader, as an MP, as the Speaker of Parliament and as a Minister of State.

He said in all the roles, her focus had been on the rank and file and the underprivileged.

" Whether it was the rights of ordinary workers to fair employment and decent wages, opportunities for single mothers and children of poor families, or healthcare for the disabled and elderly, you were a consistent and fearless voice in the unions, the Parliament and the Government, pushing us all to build a more equitable society," he said.

He added that Madam Halimah had discussed with him her intention to contest next month's presidential election, and he had encouraged her to consider it seriously.

"Having worked with you for many years, I knew your passion to serve and your commitment to Singapore. Now that you have decided, I wish you all the best," he said.

Madam Halimah, 62, tendered her resignation as MP of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and People's Action Party member to PM Lee on Monday morning.

She also informed Clerk of Parliament Ng Sheau Jiuan that she would step down as Speaker of Parliament.

Her resignation from her posts takes effect immediately.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Deputy Speaker of Parliament Charles Chong will be Acting Speaker until PM Lee nominates a new Speaker of Parliament when Parliament next meets.