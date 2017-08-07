Halimah Yacob steps down as Speaker and MP, resigns from PAP to run for President

Madam Halimah Yaacob with her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC National Day Dinner on Sunday (Aug 6) where she announced her intention to run as President.
Madam Halimah Yaacob with her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC National Day Dinner on Sunday (Aug 6) where she announced her intention to run as President.
Published
35 min ago
Assistant Political Editor
roysim@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Madam Halimah Yacob, who will contest the upcoming presidential election, has resigned as Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP.

She submitted her letter of resignation to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Aug 7), informing him of her decision to step down as MP and leave the People's Action Party, where she was a member of the central executive committee and chaired the PAP Seniors' Group.

The 62-year-old also sent a resignation letter to the Clerk of Parliament, and another letter to Deputy Speaker Charles Chong asking him to lead the House until a new Speaker is elected.

In her letter to PM Lee, who is Secretary-General of the PAP, Madam Halimah said she had decided to contest the presidential election after careful consideration and consultation with friends, colleagues and family members.

She had announced her decision to run in the upcoming election which is reserved for Malay candidates on Sunday (Aug 6).

