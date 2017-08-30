Halimah unveils campaign team, slogan

A veteran of four general elections, Madam Halimah Yacob is ready to wage her next campaign - this time for the highest office in the land.

She unveiled her campaign slogan "Do Good Do Together" yesterday and introduced key members of her campaign team, who are leaders in various fields including the unions, business and social service.

She described her slogan as a call to action for all Singaporeans, to join her in building an inclusive and progressive community.

The president, as "one who unites the people", can set the tone for society and do even more good compared with her previous roles as unionist and politician, she said.

Madam Halimah, 63, added that she will continue serving "with dedication, passionately and from the bottom of my heart" if elected, as she has done over nearly 40 years in public service. She will also continue to promote the values she has always advocated - multiracialism, meritocracy and social cohesion.

In a nod to her three decades in the labour movement, two of her nominators are from trade unions; Mr G. Muthukumarasamy, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Daily Rated Workers, and Ms Mary Liew, president of National Trades Union Congress.

Ms Liew said: "We can never thank her enough for all the years of contribution to the labour movement, and we will be there for her."

Unions affiliated with NTUC are expected to rally their members to support Madam Halimah on Sept 13, which is Nomination Day.

Her campaign team also includes Nominated MP Chia Yong Yong, Sheng Siong supermarket chain chief executive Lim Hock Chee, Crescendas chief executive Lawrence Leow and Ain Society chief executive Yusof Ismail.

On why he decided to help the former MP, Mr Yusof said she "is very down to earth, and she always puts others before self".

Ms Chia stepped forward as she believes Madam Halimah can help build an inclusive Singapore.

The president of SPD, previously known as the Society for the Physically Disabled, pointed to how her candidate has spoken up for vulnerable members of society, including those with disabilities and the poor.

Also on the team is Singapore Institute of International Affairs chairman Simon Tay, who said he has seen Madam Halimah stand her ground at international conferences, while continuing to engage those with other views.

He said: "She would have no problems holding up Singapore's flag at the very highest level."

Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh