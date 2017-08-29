Halimah confirms proposer, to hold press conference today

Presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob yesterday announced her proposer for next month's election - Singapore Business Federation chairman and Chinese community leader Teo Siong Seng.

Madam Halimah, 63, is the only one of three aspiring candidates to automatically qualify for the reserved election, as she had served as Speaker of Parliament for more than three years.

In a Facebook post after the Writ of Election was issued yesterday, she said many people have stepped forward to express their support since she announced her presidential bid earlier this month.

Among them was Mr Teo, who "generously accepted" her request to be her proposer, she said.

Her post included a video of Mr Teo, who spoke in English and Mandarin of Madam Halimah's dedication to the welfare of workers.

They first met during her time as a unionist and MP. Mr Teo, a veteran in the maritime industry, was a nominated MP when Madam Halimah became Speaker in 2013.

She was able to manage discussions in Parliament very well, and would "remind us not to forget why we are there... to speak up for the people", said Mr Teo.

"Some people may say 'Oh, maybe she is not stately enough', but I don't think so," he added.

"I think she's got tremendous intelligence, and she really can represent Singapore well both domestically and internationally."

Madam Halimah is slated to give a press conference on her plans today. She has been based at the NTUC Centre, home to the labour movement where she spent 33 years and rose to the post of deputy secretary-general. The unions have traditionally backed presidents with strong union links, such as late former presidents Ong Teng Cheong and S R Nathan. It will be no different with Madam Halimah.

NTUC president Mary Liew will be one of the assentors on her nomination form, and unions affiliated with the labour movement are expected to mobilise their members in support of Madam Halimah on Nomination Day. Her long years in politics have made her a recognisable figure. Elected in 2001, she was MP for Jurong GRC for more than a decade before moving to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in the 2015 General Election.

Besides her Facebook page, which has over 24,000 followers, she now has an official website - halimah.sg - and a YouTube channel.