Govt to further explore ways to help parents of premature or multiple babies: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The Government will explore further ways to help parents of premature or multiple babies, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Aug 3).

In a Facebook post, PM Lee highlighted a speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 1) by MP Louis Ng, who had called for the extension of paid paternity and maternity leave for those groups of parents.

The Nee Soon GRC MP had shared his own experience as a father of twin daughters who were born 10 weeks early in his 20-minute adjournment motion.

Mr Ng's speech was "heartfelt and moving," PM Lee wrote.

"Louis recounted his family's emotional and exhausting roller coaster experience when his twin daughters, Katie and Poppy, were born 10 weeks premature. He highlighted the challenges faced by parents whose babies needed long stays in the neonatal ICU or hospital," said PM Lee.

He added that every child is precious, and deserves a good start in life.

The Government has enhanced support for parents over the years, PM Lee noted, citing an ongoing three-year pilot which gives parents working in the public sector an additional four weeks of unpaid leave.

His post reiterates an earlier response in Parliament to Mr Ng by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo.

Mrs Teo had said the Government will "seriously consider" the suggestion to give such parents additional parental leave.