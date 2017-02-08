From White House to white water: What 5 former US presidents did after retiring

Former United States president Barack Obama is living it up - according to pictures and a video of him kiteboarding with British billionaire Richard Branson.

Branson on Tuesday (Feb 7) shared photos of their trip to a Caribbean island he owns, showing an elated Obama trying out various watersports.

Here is a look at what five former US presidents did after they completed their terms.

1. George W. Bush went on to be a public speaker

George W. Bush, the son of former president George H.W. Bush, was America's president from 2001 to 2009.

After his turn in the White House, he went on to be a public speaker.

He reportedly makes between US$100,000 (S$142,000) and US$150,000 for every speech.

He released a memoir, Decision Points, in 2010.

2. Bill Clinton remained active in politics

Bill Clinton led the US from 1993 to 2001.

After his presidency, he remained active in the political sphere, most recently backing his wife Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House.

He also wrote a best-selling autobiography titled My Life in 2004.

That same year, he opened the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and Park, which housed, among other things, the Clinton Presidential Library.

3. Jimmy Carter turned image around with diplomatic and humanitarian pursuits

Jimmy Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, made up for his unpopular single term as president with a highly regarded post-presidency.

He established the non-profit Carter Presidential Center in 1982 and carried on diplomatic work around the world.

In 1994, he negotiated with North Korea to end their nuclear weapons programme.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with the Carter Center in 2002 and has also built homes for the poor with the organisation Habitat for Humanity.

4. William Howard Taft became Chief Justice

William Howard Taft was the president of the US from 1909 to 1913.

After his tenure, he taught law at Yale University Law School, and was in 1921 appointed Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court.

He is the only former president to have held this role.

He was Chief Justice for the rest of his life, dying in 1930 from heart disease complications.

5. George Washington went back to tending his plantation

George Washington was the first US president, serving from 1789 to 1797.

He declined to serve a third term and retired, returning to his plantation at Mount Vernon in Virginia, where he tended his sprawling farms.

He died of a cold that developed into a throat infection two years later.

SOURCES: History.com, The Economic Times