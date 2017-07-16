From grass cutter at 13 to big boss

Forced by a family tragedy to quit school in Secondary 2, Mr Farid Khan Kaim Khan became a grass cutter at age 13 to help his mother feed, clothe and educate his four younger siblings.

He was paid 70 cents a day.

That was in 1969.

Today, Mr Farid, 61, runs a regional marine services company with a reported shareholder equity of around US$300 million (S$413 million).

He attributes his success to Singapore's meritocratic system, which he wants to preserve. Coupled with a strong desire to give back to society, it has led him to make a bid to contest the elected presidency.

"I have just a Sec 2 education and was able to work my way up to where I am today through hard work. I don't think I would have achieved what I achieved if I were born in another country," he said.

ONLY IN SINGAPORE I don't think I would have achieved what I achieved if I were born in another country. MR FARID KHAN KAIM KHAN

Having to stop studying in Sec 2 "is one of my biggest regrets in life'', the chairman of Bourbon Offshore Asia said in an interview last Friday.

But, he noted: "The presidential election forms for candidates do not ask for highest educational qualification."

Education may not be a requirement, but experience in managing a company of sufficient complexity is. Amendments to the elected presidency require candidates from the private sector to have been the top executive of a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity in the past three years.

Asked about this requirement, he said: "There are many ways to compute shareholder equity. Bourbon is one of the biggest companies in the world."

Bourbon Offshore Asia's reported shareholder equity of US$300 million is below the $500 million threshold that would qualify Mr Farid to contest.

Mr Farid told The Sunday Times that he began mulling over a bid in May. His family is supportive of it.

"But my wife is worried we will lose our privacy," he said. He recounted how people were taking pictures of them at Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre after he announced his bid last week.

He lives with his wife, daughter and son in a three-storey bungalow in Eunos, bought in 2004. His daughter Raeesah Khan, 23, works in non-profit organisation Reyna Movement and his son Yusuf Khan, 18, is studying at the Institute of Technical Education College East in Simei.

Despite the change in his fortunes since his childhood, Mr Farid said: "I am not an extravagant person. I can live on very little. I eat at hawker centres and coffee shops."

He was in Secondary 1 in Bartley Secondary School when his father Kaim Khan died after a heart attack in 1968. The late Mr Kaim was aged 44 and working as a bus conductor with bus company Singapore Traction Company.

"I was doing very well in school, among the top three students of the class, but I had to stop studying because I was the oldest of five children," Mr Farid said.

"I had to help my mother provide for the family."

His mother washed clothes for families while he cut grass with a sickle. "There was no machine to cut grass in those days,'' he recalled.

He was to hold a string of blue-collar jobs subsequently. He was a lorry attendant for a wood factory that paid $1.20 a day.

"My job was to carry things onto and off the lorry."

To earn more money, he took on a second job at a petrol station in the evening to wash cars and toilets.

At 15, he found a job as an assistant mechanic at a workshop that repairs ship engines. It was the start of a love affair with the marine sector: "I had wanted to be a doctor. But after I stopped school, I decided to aim to be a marine engineer."

His mother remarried in 1973 and his stepfather, who owned a sarabat (drinks) stall at a coffee shop, helped improve the family's finances.

When Mr Farid turned 18 in 1973, he worked in a shipyard cleaning ships. On his 21st birthday, he joined local shipping company Lian Huat as a captain's steward.

"My mother objected," he recalled. His older brother drowned in 1959, at the age of seven. He had fallen off a bridge on his way home from school and died.

"My mother did not want me to be out at sea, but I successfully persuaded her to let me go.''

The hardest years of his life, he said, were between 1969 and 1976, when he joined Lian Huat. "I did not have qualifications and I took whatever job that was available," he said. "I was in survival mode."

But the tough years gave him grit: "I learnt not to give up."

With his sights set on being an engineer, he moved to Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) in 1979. In 1983, he completed a three-month course at the Singapore Polytechnic and qualified as a junior engineer.

At the polytechnic, friends introduced him to Ms Naeemah Shaik Abu Bakar, now aged 61.

They married in 1989 and moved into a four-room Housing Board flat in Hougang, which Mr Farid had bought with his mother in 1985.

He quit NOL after he got married and worked as an engineer for an Indonesian company that laid undersea pipes.

In 1994, Mr Farid moved to Jakarta after he joined Indonesian company PT Pelangi Niaga Mitra International, where he rose to be general manager in 2003. A year later, he returned to Singapore to run its operations here.

The following year, Mr Farid's regional experience attracted multinational Bourbon, which offered him the rare opportunity to launch its operations in Asia.

"They headhunted me," Mr Farid said. "They saw how I built the company Pelangi Mitra and wanted me as their partner in Singapore."

Bourbon Offshore Asia was born in 2005. The company provides marine services to shipping companies and he was its first managing director. He is now the company's chairman.

Mr Farid is of Pakistani descent, a fact that has led some to question whether he can represent the Malay community. He countered this by saying he speaks Malay, was born in a Malay village in Geylang Serai, practises the Malay culture and worships at Al-Abdul Razak Mosque in Eunos.

"We cannot change people's minds, but we can make them understand," he added.

"My ethnicity is Pakistani but I am part of the Malay community."

He has come up with a campaign slogan that he plans to use, should he qualify, based on the theme : Together We Build Our Nation.

One priority he would focus on, he said in announcing his bid last week, is to help counter the threat of radicalism by working closely with the Government and various groups to build trust among people of different races and religions.

Two years ago, a radicalised young Singaporean planning to fight in Syria was detained under the Internal Security Act, and the authorities found he planned to assassinate the President and Prime Minister if he could not travel abroad.

Asked how he feels running for a post that has been marked as a potential terror target, Mr Farid said: "If I cannot feel safe, other Singaporeans also cannot feel safe. I am not immune to the terror threat.

"That is why we need to build trust among the communities."

WATCH THE VIDEO

Farid Khan wants to give back to society. http: //str.sg/4RLY