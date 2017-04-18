Final journey for late pioneer Cabinet minister Othman Wok

SINGAPORE - The coffin bearing the late pioneer Cabinet minister Othman Wok's body was carried out of Sultan Mosque amid a heavy downpour, following a prayer session held for him a day after he died.

In the highest honour accorded to a deceased Singaporean, a state flag was draped over the casket, with the crescent and stars lying over the head and close to the heart of Mr Othman.

The casket was then carried onto the ceremonial gun carriage, and began its final journey through Singapore to Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery where Mr Othman will be buried later on Tuesday afternoon (April 18).

The procession will pass by North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6.

Mr Othman, who died on Monday at age 92, leaves behind his wife Lina, four daughters, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.