Debate In 2 Minutes

MPs, in a rare move yesterday, voted to send a Bill on the Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to a Select Committee of Parliament for closer scrutiny.

But three other Bills were passed. The Active Mobility Bill drew the most interest, with 13 MPs giving their views.

Earlier in the sitting, new measures to support students being investigated by the police were announced.

Support for students at police interviews

By next month, students under investigation who are called to the police station from school for interviews will be accompanied by a school official familiar to them.

The school will also give the police relevant information to help them better understand the student's personal circumstances, said Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng.

A-G appointment 'constitutional'

Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) argued over a section of the Constitution on the appointment of the Attorney-General.

Ms Lim asked if incoming Attorney-General Lucien Wong, 63, is older than the age allowed for in the Constitution.

Mr Shanmugam replied that an Attorney-General can be appointed for a specific term regardless of age, and the Government had taken advice on it from the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Changes to law on resolving disputes

Businesses involved in international commercial arbitration cases here will have the option of getting legal funding from third parties, with the passing of the Civil Law (Amendment) Bill.

The Mediation Bill, also passed yesterday, allows parties in international commercial mediation to record a settlement agreement as a court order, to make it more enforceable.

New rules for electric bicycles

Electric bicycles will soon be required to carry registration plates and be registered to an owner, Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo said.

This new registration regime could be extended to all motorised devices, she said during the debate on the Active Mobility Bill, which was passed yesterday.

The Bill sets out a new law governing how and where bicycles and personal mobility devices, such as e-scooters, can be used, as well as the criteria, including weight, they must meet.

Getting views on community hospital

The House heard reasons for the proposed removal of a century-old law governing the running of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.

The move will let it modernise and expand its services, said Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min.

MPs, however, voted to send the Bill to a Select Committee so that the affected hospital staff can give their views.

Joanna Seow