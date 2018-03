Enough police officers have been trained to video-record statements from those accused of specific rape offences, said Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah.

Video-recordings of statements from suspects will be introduced in phases. The video-recording of such rape interviews is compulsory, she added.

This new requirement is among more than 50 diverse changes spanning the criminal justice system that was debated and approved by Parliament yesterday.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS